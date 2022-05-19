Milan went into the break winning 0-3, and everything seemed lost for Liverpool. However, in the second half they came back and managed to force the penalty shootout, where they prevailed and lifted the orejona, in what is known as the “Miracle of Istanbul”, since it was the Turkish city, it was the venue for the final.

In 1972, River Plate beat Boca Juniors 5-4 in the official Superclásico with the most goals in history. After being 2-0 up and 2-4 down on the scoreboard, the Millionaire won the final in Liniers, with a goal from Carlos Morete.

River quickly took the lead 0-2, but Boca Juniors managed to come back and go 4-2. However, in the second half, the “millionaires” scored three goals and won the derby with the most goals in history.

In 1954, West Germany managed to turn around a match that had started losing 0-2 against Puskas’ legendary Hungary. He would eventually end up winning 3-2 and winning his first World Cup.

However, a few minutes from the end, Keita scored the 4-1 and in 11 minutes, he got Mali to reactivate and managed to tie the game in 94, in one of the most agonizing comebacks in memory.

Sweden’s equalizer would come from Elm at the last minute, and it was a key equalizer for the Swedes to go to the World Cup.

A full-blown Neymar, accompanied by Iniesta, Suárez, Messi and Sergi Roberto’s sixth goal in the 95th minute, managed to turn the tie around.

1957. One of the most legendary matches in English football was played in the second division. Charlton turned Huddersfield from 1-5 to end up winning 7-6. The visitor was managed by a certain Bill Shankly and had a young striker who was beginning to stand out, Denis Law

Newcastle managed to turn around a 0-4 that Wenger’s Arsenal had endorsed and draw at the last breath.