Soccer is a sport of emotions, where there can be surprises until the last minute. This season we have seen several amazing comebacks by Real Madrid in the Champions League, but in history there have been some much more impressive ones, which have also been decisive.
Let’s review the 8 best comebacks in history:
For many the best Champions League final in history. In 2005 Ancelotti’s Milan and Benítez’s Liverpool met, and they left us with a crazy game.
Milan went into the break winning 0-3, and everything seemed lost for Liverpool. However, in the second half they came back and managed to force the penalty shootout, where they prevailed and lifted the orejona, in what is known as the “Miracle of Istanbul”, since it was the Turkish city, it was the venue for the final.
The Argentine Superclásico of comebacks left us a match for history. To the excitement that the derbies between Boca Juniors and River Plate have, we must add the roller coaster that was experienced in the game.
River quickly took the lead 0-2, but Boca Juniors managed to come back and go 4-2. However, in the second half, the “millionaires” scored three goals and won the derby with the most goals in history.
There is only one thing more exciting than a Champions League final, and that is a World Cup final. If we add to all this a game with a historic comeback, we have the perfect combination for this list.
In 1954, West Germany managed to turn around a match that had started losing 0-2 against Puskas’ legendary Hungary. He would eventually end up winning 3-2 and winning his first World Cup.
Who said that in modern football many goals are not scored? In 2010 the Africa Cup was played in Angola, and the tournament could not have had a better opening match. The hosts took a 4-0 lead, and it looked like they would celebrate a lopsided victory in front of their home crowd.
However, a few minutes from the end, Keita scored the 4-1 and in 11 minutes, he got Mali to reactivate and managed to tie the game in 94, in one of the most agonizing comebacks in memory.
A short time later something similar happened, this time in a match in which Germany should have known (from experience and quality) to hold on. The Teutons went up 4-0 on the scoreboard, but the Swedes managed to come back.
Sweden’s equalizer would come from Elm at the last minute, and it was a key equalizer for the Swedes to go to the World Cup.
In this case, the comeback was from the double-leg knockout round of the Champions League round of 16. PSG had won 4-0 at their stadium and in the second leg had managed to score a goal, so Barça needed 6 to come back.
A full-blown Neymar, accompanied by Iniesta, Suárez, Messi and Sergi Roberto’s sixth goal in the 95th minute, managed to turn the tie around.
In 1957, one of the games with the most goals in history and one of the most exciting matches was experienced. The protagonists were the humble Charlton and Huddersfield Town. The visitors managed to get 1-5, but finally Charlton turned it around and managed to win 7-6.
Newcastle’s recent history is pretty poor in memories. Luckily, in 2011 the new generations of fans experienced a meeting that will remain in their retinas forever.
Newcastle managed to turn around a 0-4 that Wenger’s Arsenal had endorsed and draw at the last breath.
