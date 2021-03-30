This time we bring you a selection of cartoons from the 2000s that we think were the most relevant of that decade. It should be noted that this list is completely focused on productions of western origin.

Especially those coming from the channels of Nickelodeon, cartoon Network and others. Series that started in the 90s and continued for a while were also left out. That explains the absence of some productions.

From Avatar to Teen Titans, 2000s cartoons that are classics

As the case of Batman beyond, a true classic that started in January 1999, or the much loved Spongebob squarepants, which started in May of the same year.

Obviously, we know that there were very prominent anime at that time. But as we mentioned before, we decided to leave out the Far Eastern animation. Well-known names of creatives ring out on this list, like Bruce Timm or Genndy Tartakovsky.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Creators: Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan konietzko

Production: Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Available: Netflix

It is not possible that we left out of this list one of the most relevant cartoons after 2000. The adventures of Aang and his friends made history, and they are very popular despite the passing of the years.

So much so, that several related projects are underway in Netflix and Paramount +.

Ben 10 (2005 version)

Creator: Man of action

Production: Cartoon network studios

Available: HBO Max

In this case we are referring to the classic and original series, not the most modern adaptations.

Ben tennyson He won the hearts of an entire generation, with the ability to transform into various aliens and take on space villains. The first series is very well run, but its successors not so much.

Danny phantom

Creators: Butch hartman

Production: Billionfold Inc. and Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Available: Paramount +

In times when the creator of The Fairly OddParents he did not start to copy fan arts of other authors and pass them by his own, conceived a series that many consider cult.

The ghostly adventures of Danny Fenton, and his ability to move between worlds made him an original and stylish hero.

Invader Zim

Creator: Jhonen Vasquez

Production: Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Available: Paramount +

Invader Zim is one of the productions of Nickelodeon most original and characteristic of this time.

He has a nice dose of humor and comedy, and while this alien wants to conquer Earth, it’s hard not to become fond of him. Many have fond memories of their wild adventures.

Justice league

Creator: Bruce Timm

Production: Warner Bros. Animation / DC Comics

Available: HBO Max

Yes, Bruce Timm did not create these characters. But what it did do was bring them together in one of the best cartoons of the 2000s.

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Martian Detective and many more superheroes shone spectacularly. It is a classic that has aged gloriously.

Samurai jack

Creator: Genndy Tartakovsky

Production: Cartoon network studios

Available: HBO Max

Genndy Tartakovsky has always shown signs of genius, and boy did he do it with Samurai jack.

The adventures of this warrior are legendary, and he was so beloved that many waited for years to see the continuation of his story. It is undoubtedly one of the great jewels of the catalog of cartoon Network.

Star Wars: Clone Wars

Creator: Genndy Tartakovsky

Production: Lucasfilm / Cartoon Network Studios

Available: Disney +

Tartakovsky showed his genius again, and this time it was with the saga of Star wars. This is probably the best of the cartoons based on the galactic series that exist, leaving out those made in 3D.

Each episode lasts a few minutes, but has a unique style. Will come to Disney + in April in some countries.

Teen titans

Creators: Glen Murakami and Sam Register

Production: Warner Bros. Animation

Available: HBO Max

Dc comics has a great legacy of series by Warner Bros. Animation. One of them, but with a more youthful approach is Teen titans.

The way these heroes were depicted was great, and the memory of their adventures continues to enthrall fans. Of the best cartoons of the 2000s.

