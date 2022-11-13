Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest scorer of all time, the most competitive player of the last decade, the most influential player in the world… Adjectives fall short when talking about El Bicho. Possibly this is the last World Cup we see from one of the best players of the last decade. Cristiano himself publicly said that he wanted to be at Euro 2024 with Portugal, but reaching the 2026 World Cup sounds almost impossible. Let’s analyze his statistics from all the World Cups he has played:
He has played in four World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018) playing a total of 17 games, scoring a total of 7 goals and dishing out two assists. With these numbers, Cristiano averages 0.41 goals per game. One of the data to take into account in this next World Cup is the following: if Ronaldo managed to score in any of the games he plays, he would become the only player in history to have scored a goal in five different editions of the Cup of the world.
Within the 17 games he has played, he has won six times, drawn six others and lost five. The positions in which he has been have been the following: Germany 2006 (fourth place), South Africa 2010 (Eighth Final), Brazil 2014 (Group Stage), Russia 2018 (Eighth Final).
Qatar 2022 possibly ends an era. It will be the last appointment where Cristiano and Messi see each other’s faces. If one of the two players managed to lift the cup of cups, there would be no doubt as to which of the two is the best in history.
