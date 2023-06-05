The 7th Guest VR it shows with trailers, images and details a few days after the announcement, which took place during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase: it is the return of a great classic, which at the time of its launch revolutionized the adventure genre thanks to its filmed graphics.

Four years after the release of the 25th Anniversary Edition of the game, Exkee and Vertigo Games have therefore decided to bring this experience back into fashion, to get it to Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 and PC VR within this year.

Defined by Bill Games as “the new standard in interactive entertainment” at the time of its debut in 1993, The 7th Guest was a pioneer in CD-ROM technology and thanks to its peculiarities, pre-rendered graphics and live action sequences, managed to conquer millions of fans around the world.

“I still remember being mesmerized when I played the original. It all felt so real. And so mysterious! Being able to bring that iconic game to VR is a dream come true and I can’t wait to share the result.” with everyone,” said game director Paul van der Meer.

In the game we will find ourselves visiting a grandiose period residence, owned by a sinister toy manufacturer, full of secrets and supernatural presences, committed to revealing the mystery that surrounds this place through the resolution of increasingly complex puzzles.

Volumetric Storytelling: The 7th Guest VR uses state-of-the-art spooky volumetric video capture with live-action 3D graphics and exquisite performance that help tell a visceral and haunting story.

Story: With the original story written by Matthew J. Costello, The 7th Guest VR sees the return of characters like Martine Burden, Brian Dutton, Edward and Elinor Knox and more, as well as some surprise appearances.

Expertly Crafted VR Puzzles: New puzzles that have been painstakingly redesigned to take full advantage of the technological possibilities of virtual reality. The mansion’s many puzzles are all connected significantly to the main story and use recognizable aesthetic elements to pay homage to the original.

Dynamic VR Environments: The 7th Guest’s mansion comes to life, as the environments are vividly crafted with high-end visuals and virtual reality-based optical illusions. This immersive approach allows players to delve into every nook and cranny of the haunted house and see how it changes around them as they unlock intricate puzzles and unravel cryptic clues.