Publisher Vertigo Games and co-developers Vertigo Studios Rotterdam and Exkee have unveiled their new project: The 7th Guest VR. The VR remake of the interactive puzzle adventure that helped revolutionize PC gaming is coming to Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 and PC VR later this year. Developed by Trilobyte and Virgin Interactive Entertainment, The 7th Guest was a pioneer in using CD-ROM technology. The game garnered millions of fans worldwide due to its impressive-for-the-time pre-rendered 3D graphics, mature narrative, and use of live-action video clips to enhance its storytelling. “I still remember being mesmerized when I played the original. It all felt so real. And so mysterious! Being able to bring that iconic game to VR is a dream come true and I can’t wait to share the result.” with everyone,” said Game Director Paul van der Meer.

The 7th Guest VR uses volumetric video capture with live-action 3D graphics. With the original story written by Matthew J. Costello, The 7th Guest VR will see the return of characters from the original game plus a few more surprise appearances as promised by the developers. New puzzles and classic puzzles have been redesigned to take full advantage of the technological possibilities of virtual reality. The mansion’s many puzzles are all connected in a way to the main story and use recognizable aesthetic elements to pay homage to the original. The environments are created in with high resolution images and optical illusions based on virtual reality.