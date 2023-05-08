Julius Erving, the former local star, was celebrating the end of the most exciting game of the playoff between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. The Philadelphians, who were playing at home, prevailed in overtime and equalized the Eastern Conference semifinal (2-2). They won by a breath, the time it took for Marcus Smart to launch for Boston in the last attack of his team. The basket has gone in and many of the fans feared the worst, but the shot had gone out late and was therefore cancelled. The ones who sighed then were the Philadelphia fans.

The Philadelphians seemed to have controlled the game from the first quarter, when the Celtics had a disastrous series of shots. The first quarter of the match was 27-19 in favor of the home team. The lead increased by one point until halftime and remained at those nine points at the start of the fourth quarter. However, Al Horford on defense and Jayson Tatum everywhere, they managed to turn the score around and take the lead with just four minutes to go.

A chill ran through the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The best player of the regular season, who was having a great game, got blocked in attack and couldn’t find his way against Horford. James Harden took the chestnuts out of the fire at the end of the fourth quarter to force overtime (107-107).

Extra time was an exchange of blows. Tyrese Maxey put the 76ers ahead. Those from Boston chained two successful attacks, the second a tackle from Marcus Smart with an extra shot and they put themselves three points ahead. Embiid missed a triple and Harden another, but in both cases the rebound favored the Sixers. The MVP saw a basket again and put Philadelphia within one point (111-112). After Boston’s wasted two drives, Embiid scored again but was called for a dubious foul on offense. There was 1.49 time left and the Celtics were up 111-112. Horford missed a three-pointer. Harden missed another, but Embiid was fouled on the rebound. He then received another and had two free throws to put his team ahead with 56 seconds to go (113-112).

A triple by Tatum with 37 seconds left gave the Celtics the lead (113-115). The Harden-Embiid duo played it. The center looked for the internship, took it to the perimeter and from there Harden scored his 42nd point and closed the score (116-115). The Celltics had the last chance, but they were a few tenths of a second late.

Harden was the architect of the victory in the first game of the series, he was missing in the second and third, but in the fourth he has returned in style. With 42 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals, he has been the decisive player. Embiid has scored 34 points and 13 rebounds, but in decisive moments he has not been up to it.

For the Celtics, the main protagonist has been Jayson Tatum, with 24 points, 18 rebounds and 6 assists. With a more choral game, two other players have exceeded twenty points: Jaylen Brown (23) and Marcus Smart (21), while Malcolm Brogdon (19) has stayed close.

