She was unconscious, but still alive. She was found in Cala Granu

Sassari – It has been found the 75-year-old woman residing in Liguria and on vacation on the Costa Smeraldawho had left home yesterday afternoon in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, and whose family members had reported the disappearance to the carabinieri.

The searches, which lasted all night even with drones, continued this morning with the help of a fire brigade helicopter, which took off from the Fertilia base. The hunters of Sardinia found the woman this morning in an area covered by a thick Mediterranean scrub, west of the residential complex in Cala Granu from which the tourist had left yesterday: she was unconscious, but still alive.

The helicopter rescue then transported her to the hospital. The searches, activated by the prefecture of Sassari and coordinated by the Territorial Department of the Carabinieri of Olbia, were attended by soldiers from the Porto Cervo and Arzachena stations and the operational and mobile unit of Olbia, as well as civil protection volunteers, barracelli and brigade fire with two canine units and a team for the use of drones with infrared cameras.