73-year-old US model Colleen Heideman posed in one-piece swimsuits and a bikini

American model Colleen Heideman rebuffed the haters on the network after criticizing her candid photos. The corresponding video appeared on her page in TikTok.

The 73-year-old fashion model, whose blog has 319 thousand subscribers, posted a video in which she showed a screenshot with negative comments. “This swimsuit is not age appropriate,” read the message of one of the users.

After that, the woman showed pictures in which she poses in the pool in one-piece swimsuits and a bikini. “I’ll tell them back: wear what makes you feel good!” she signed the post.

Viewers appreciated the appearance of Heideman, noting in the comments under the post that she is in great shape. “You are gorgeous”, “I am literally speechless every time I see you”, “Queen!”, “I hope that one day I will have as much confidence and love for myself”, “You inspire! Keep wearing what you love!” they said.

Previously, British models expressed their opinion about mini-skirts on women after 50 years. So, 70-year-old Angie Best said that she would never wear this piece of clothing. According to her, she cannot boast of a toned body and believes that a woman of that age needs to look elegant. In turn, 60-year-old Vanessa Feltz noted that a miniskirt helps to express oneself.