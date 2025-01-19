Ángel Escribano, the CEO of Escribano Mechanical and Engineering. He is the person chosen by the Government to preside over Indra, replacing Marc Mutra, elected the new president of Telefónica. But what is hidden behind this decision and why was he chosen?

The brothers Ángel and Javier Escribano have long maintained a good relationship with the Government, especially after having offered their facilities for the manufacture of medical supplies during the pandemic and, above all, after landing in Indra as allies of Sepi, reaching last December up to 14.3%.

Escribano Mechanical and Engineering, a Spanish family company, specialized in innovation and defense and security technology, was already Indra’s first industrial partner and the second largest shareholder of the multinational, only surpassed by the public holding company, but now, after having invested 190 million to add 6.3% to 8% that they already had, they have consolidated themselves as a key partner of Moncloa. A further sign of their support for the Government and the good harmony with President Pedro Sánchez is that they are not only in Indra, but also in the Prisa group, the publisher of The Country and the SER chain.

A new defense giant

The Notaries have had to go into debt and pledge all their shares in Indra with the bank, but they have not hesitated to do so, aware of the growth possibilities they have at the hands of the Executive. In fact, and thanks largely to the contracts achieved in recent years with the Ministry of Defense, Escribano, which was born as a small workshop in Coslada, has gone from billing 44.2 million euros in 2019 to 115.7 million in 2023. And the goal is to reach 140 million in the short term.

Contracts

Last December, Defense thus awarded the Temporary Business Union (UTE) formed by Indra and Escribano a contract worth 36.58 million euros for the acquisition of 14 systems against Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). This agreement, managed through the General Directorate of Armaments and Materials (DGAM), aims to strengthen the capabilities of the Armed Forces in protecting against threats from drones in areas of operations. But also December, The Navy extended the contract for Sentinel 30 towers with Escribano to reinforce the protection of its F-80 frigates for another 4.7 million.

Ángel and Javier Escribano made it clear in an interview with elEconomista.es in June 2023. Their entry into Indra was, as they explained, a strategic move “to be able to compete for European security and defense contracts, whose community budget exceeds 70,000 million euros.” Ángel Escribano did not hide it: “our plan is to grow as a relevant defense company and consolidate Escribano as an important player in the sector.”

Indebtedness

The heavy debt assumed has, however, caused them more than one problem. The group was forced, for example, to transfer the 3.37% of Indra it had purchased in 2023, in addition to 4.9 million Prisa shares, to another company in the group, thus avoiding a financial imbalance in the balance sheet. . If it had not been done, the company would have closed the 2023 financial year with a negative working capital of 71 million instead of a positive figure of 13.8 million euros, which is what it finally published. As of December 31, its current liabilities were 156.9 million euros and its current assets amounted to 170.8 million.

The company has had always family character, except between 2015 and 2021 when the family entered the sovereign fund of Omanrepresented by Abdulsalam Mohammed Al-Murshidi.