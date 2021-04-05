The best Barça in history continues its course. Five games from being proclaimed champion of the First Iberdrola, the Barça team is at a record pace. Without going any further, Lluís Cortés’s team beat Levante 7-1 yesterday in a match that keeps them undefeated in this league, in which they have a full 22 victories. But, his record of matches without losing is more extensive, accumulating a total of 700 days undefeated in the Primera Iberdrola.

Specifically, Barça lost their last league game on May 5, 2019 against Granadilla. Then the Catalan team lost to Granadilla (1-0) in the last day of a League (2018-19) that ended up raising Atlético de Madrid. It is precisely the rojiblanco team that marks the last game in which Barça did not win in the women’s league. This was a 0-0 draw just over a year ago in the El Clásico held at CD Wanda.

The Madrid team was, together with the Rayo Vallecano (1-1), the only team managed to scratch some point in the last season of the Primera Iberdrola, which was suspended in the absence of eight days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Definitely, the data make this Barça a legendary team, which since losing to Granadilla on May 5 has added 125 points out of 129 possible.

In all those games, the azulgrana team has managed to score 196 goals, a scoring power that is balanced on a high level with the defensive solidity of Lluís Cortés’s: only 10 points against. To these figures are added the titles achieved in this idyllic time for Barça: a League (2019-20), the 2020 Super Cup and the Queen’s Cup (2019-20). What’s more, the culé team has made history in the Champions League, where it has reached the semifinals for the third consecutive year.