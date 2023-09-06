Try to think if someone who has won ninety races – and what races – can go down in history for the ones he didn’t win. Yet Baronchelli went like this. “They always tell me how the one who lost the Giro and the World Championship, not exactly the best.” We’ve never been able to agree on the name either: Giambattista is written on the documents, it’s Tista at home, for the fans who loved him like few others he’s always been Gibi.