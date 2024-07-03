According to the criteria of

This is Bob’s Storeswho, according to the newspaper New York Post, failed to raise sufficient finances to continue operatingwhich will force it to close and become “America’s latest retail victim.”

Through a press release Bob’s Stores, a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, announced that the company will close all of its Bob’s locations and liquidate all inventoryas part of the Chapter 11 restructuring petition filed on June 18, 2024. Bob’s stores began in-store going-out-of-business sales on Friday, June 28, with discounts of 30 to 70 percent.

According to CNN, The chain has 21 stores and the liquidation of inventory will be completed in the coming weeks.

It was also announced that Buyers will be able to find significantly reduced prices on major national brands in all stores. Additionally, certain accessories, furniture and equipment in the store will be on sale.

Regarding this, Dave Barton, president of Bob’s Stores, stated in the official statement: “We regret that our financial situation has forced us to liquidate Bob’s Stores.Bob’s has been a faithful representative of our local communities for nearly 70 years and we know our customers remember us for being there during the most important moments of their lives. We remain grateful to our suppliers, vendors, customers and employees for all of their support over the years,” he concluded.

The chain will close its 21 branches and will have large clearance sales.

What they sold at Bob’s Stores, the chain that is closing in the United States



The store with more than 70 years in the market was characterized by Sell ​​a variety of clothing, footwear, industrial equipment, sporting goods, backpacks, accessories, furnitureamong others.