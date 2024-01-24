American-British actress, comedian and TV presenter Ruby Wax posed in a revealing outfit while vacationing in Cape Town, South Africa. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram account (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 70-year-old celebrity photographed herself on the beach in a one-piece black swimsuit, the style of which featured a wraparound bodice. At the same time, she put chains around her neck with pendants in the form of a pacifist sign and a woman’s gender symbol. “If you have something to show, you shouldn’t hide it,” the star captioned the footage.

Subscribers appreciated Vax's appearance in the comments. “You look great in a swimsuit,” “You’re amazing,” “You look great,” “Great figure,” netizens admired.

Earlier in January, American supermodel Marie Helvin posed in revealing lingerie for an advertisement for the English brand Bluebella. The 71-year-old fashion model posed for the camera in several sets from the collection released for Valentine's Day.