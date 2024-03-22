The immigration crisis continues to generate debate in the United States. A growing number of people are seeking asylum or crossing illegally into the territory. For this reason, more and more states are joining the anti-immigrant crusade. At least they are seven are creating state legislation with the intention of stopping undocumented immigrants.

The most notable case is that of Texas, whose governor, Greg Abbott, wanted to apply the SB4 law, through which local agents were given authorization to be able to detain those suspected of having crossed the border illegally and deport them to Mexico immediatelyeven if they were not of that nationality and without authorization from the federal authorities.

The law has generated important debates in the country. The Supreme Court decided to stop its entry into force, which was scheduled for early March, to be able to analyze it. A few days ago, he decided to approve her application. However, she was eventually detained again by an appeals court.

Beyond this case, anti-immigrant policies are spreading to other parts of the country. At least seven states are governed by Republicans, Louisiana, Mississippi, Eastern Virginia, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri are trying to follow in Texas' footsteps and pass their own laws to criminalize the undocumented.

The authorities of these entities They assure that Joe Biden's administration has done nothing to address the immigration crisis and has allowed millions of people to cross illegally into the territory. As an example, Iowa is the most recent state to have created a bill that is expected to be signed by its governor and that makes it a crime to enter the state if the person has been deported. Oklahoma is another example, its measures include making it a crime to enter the state if you do not have regular immigration status. Besides, would allow local police to detain and arrest people suspected of being in the country illegally.

But not only that, Several of the governors who are promoting policies against undocumented immigrants have visited the border and have promised help to Texas to continue with its policies aimed at stopping the passage of undocumented immigrants.

Texas continues with its measures to prevent the passage of migrants. Photo:AFP

Latinos against the anti-immigrant wave in the United States

Given the situation, various organizations in favor of immigrant rights, mainly Latinos, have spoken out against the approval of legislation that could criminalize undocumented immigrants and, in addition, generate discrimination based on racial origin.

Interviewed by the media TelemundoManny Gálvez, from the organization Listen to my voice, commented that, through these laws, the only thing the rulers are doing is divide communities and promote fear and hatred throughout the country. Another risk of the situation, according to specialists, is that The United States will end up divided, as each state will have its own laws regarding immigrants.