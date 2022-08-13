In River Plate’s 1-0 win against Independiente, at home at the Libertadores de América – Ricardo Enrique Bochini stadium, for the 2022 Professional League, striker from Córdoba Matías Suárez scored the only goal of the day and in addition to giving him the three points to the club reached Rodrigo Mora in the table of scorers of the Marcelo Gallardo cycle.
Next, we will review how the main positions have been in this ranking.
The Uruguayan made all River fans fall in love with his sacrifice to get through moments of adversity and also because of his quality and hierarchy: every time he stepped onto the pitch he justified his presence on the pitch. a different one
“The numbers are important. Marcelo gave me confidence from the moment I arrived at the club. Pay him this way… I always try to help the team, it’s the most important thing,” said the 34-year-old attacker after converting to Independiente, to reach 34 shouts since the DT directs it.
“Pity Martínez, how crazy he is…”. The former Hurricane changed whistles for applause, applause, and idolatry, all thanks to his constant climbs to the left, his goals in general but especially one in particular: the third in the unforgettable final of the Libertadores against Boca.
Did you have Nacho with so many goals? Yes, he not only stands out for his ease in scattering rivals, but he was also present with his 38 shouts in the Gallardo Era, sometimes as a starter, sometimes as a substitute but always with his distinctive crack touch.
Very important value in the “Millionaire”. In fact, he led this ranking for a long time, even after being sold in August 2017 as a reinforcement for Bayer Leverkusen. Then Borré dethroned him and Álvarez surpassed him.
122 games, 54 goals, 31 assists, 6 titles, top scorer in the LPF 2021, King of America 2021, top assister and second top scorer in the Gallardo Era. All with 22 years. Tremendous about Álvarez before going to City.
By dint of perseverance and goals, Rafael Santos Borré earned a place as a starter in Marcelo Gallardo’s River, and from there no one could take the first place as top scorer in his era. Álvarez was one, but went to City.
#top #scorers #Gallardo #Era #River #Plate
Leave a Reply