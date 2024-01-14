Vinicius Jr contributed three goals for Real Madrid's 4-1 victory against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. He became the third Brazilian to score a hat-trick in the history of the classics. On the other hand, there are seven South Americans who have ever scored three goals or more in a Spanish derby and here in 90min we review the list of historical scorers.
Exactly 30 years had to pass for a Brazilian to score three goals again in a Spanish classic. The Real Madrid forward scored a hat-trick in the first 45 minutes in the Spanish Super Cup and Ancelotti's team lifted a new title for the “Merengue” team. The match ended 4-1, Rodrygo contributed the last goal to seal the win in Saudi Arabia.
The Uruguayan was the protagonist in Barcelona FC's 5-1 win over Real Madrid with his three goals. The first, a penalty, the second, a header and the third with an excellent finish over Thibaut Courtois. “Lucho” was the father of Lautaro during the week, his third child, which meant a special classic for the Barça forward's life.
At just 20 years old, the Argentine star saved Barcelona FC from defeat with his first hat-trick against his eternal classic. At the Camp Nou on March 10, the match ended 3-3 and Messi achieved one of the most outstanding moments in the club's history. He became the first Argentine to score three goals against Real Madrid in a derby.
The world champion has us used to breaking all kinds of records and becoming the best player in history. On March 23, 2014, Messi repeated his feat and achieved his second hat-trick against Real Madrid, but this time it was at the Bernabéu. The match ended with a 3-4 score. Iniesta scored the other goal for Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema (2) for Real Madrid. Despite the defeat, the Argentine once again scored another finishing touch in a classic.
The Chilean scored a hat trick against Barcelona at the Bernabéu in just 40 minutes of the first half. That season he would finish top scorer in the league with 28 goals.
He was the second Brazilian to score a hat-trick with a spectacular show that only Romario can give us. With Johan Cruyff sitting on the bench as Blaugrana coach, Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-0 on January 8, 1994.
On October 26, during a match in the Spanish league, the Brazilian scored a hat trick against Real Madrid. Barça shone that 1958/59 season, and ended up winning the title with four points more than “Merengue”, scoring 96 goals in 30 games, and also winning the Cup to complete a famous double.
His scoring power was such that that year, Martínez had scored four goals against Real Madrid in a period of fifteen minutes during a quarterfinal match of the Generalissimo Cup, today called the Copa del Rey. The Paraguayan scored the ultimate goal scorer in the 6-1 win at the Camp Nou on May 19, 1957 in a quarterfinal match.
