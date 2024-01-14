GO MADRID! 🏆 This is how Ancelotti's team celebrates, which scored 5 against Atlético de Madrid and 4 against Barcelona to win the #SupercopaEnDSPORTS. pic.twitter.com/CgR9a5kpYb —DSports (@DSports) January 14, 2024

The world champion has us used to breaking all kinds of records and becoming the best player in history. On March 23, 2014, Messi repeated his feat and achieved his second hat-trick against Real Madrid, but this time it was at the Bernabéu. The match ended with a 3-4 score. Iniesta scored the other goal for Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema (2) for Real Madrid. Despite the defeat, the Argentine once again scored another finishing touch in a classic.

#OTD In 2007, Messi scored his first career hat-trick against Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/ZkvnSLjTX4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 10, 2023

January 7, 1995 Real Madrid: 5

FC Barcelona: 0 3 goals from Iván Zamorano ⚽️. pic.twitter.com/5Fh2H8ZlI2 — Tantor Retaxius 🇨🇱⚽️ (@Elephant_Tantor) January 6, 2022

G⚽️L OF THE DAY! 🇧🇷 Romario's cow tail 😍 pic.twitter.com/hMUKfa0RaE — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 15, 2020

Brazilian Players with Hat Trick in El Classico; ➤ Evaristo de Macedo (1958/59) [Barcelona]

➤ Romário (1993/94) [Barcelona]

➤ VINICIUS JUNIOR (2023/24) [Real Madrid] pic.twitter.com/2lC1a2Mklc — DataFut (@DataFutebol) January 14, 2024