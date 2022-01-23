In football, coincidences rarely happen, but when they do happen, very interesting and curious stories occur that remain in the history of this magnificent sport. In the case of international soccer competitions such as the Copa Libertadores, it is normal to face the best teams in South America, but in these exceptions, there have been teams that have played the tournament being in the second division.
Let’s look at these cases.
Criciuma is a Brazilian team that currently plays in the country’s Serie C. In 1992 he played in the Copa Libertadores after having been proclaimed the previous year as champion of the Copa do Brasil. Criciuma went to the tournament being in the second division, but despite this, they reached the quarterfinals, where they would be eliminated by that year’s champions, Sao Paulo.
History repeated itself in 2005, when Santo André, a very humble team that today roams the Serie D in Brazil, was able to play in the Copa Libertadores after having won the Brazilian Cup the previous season. However, they could not get past the group stage.
This was the third case of a Brazilian team from the second division accessing the Libertadores after proclaiming themselves champions of their country’s Cup. In this case it happened with the Paulista, just the following year. The Brazilians were able to beat River Plate in their group, but they still didn’t get past that stage.
This Bolivian team had been proclaimed champion of the opening tournament of their country in 2010, but surprisingly in the closing, they came in last place and were relegated, when they were also playing in the Copa Libertadores, where they did not perform well either, being in last place of their group.
The historic Brazilian team unexpectedly lost the category in 2012, although that same year they were proclaimed champions of the Cup, which allowed them to play in the Libertadores. There he was able to go to the round of 16, but was eliminated in that round.
The Chileans had a case similar to that of Palmeiras. They managed to win the Chilean Cup in 2017, but that same year they lost the category and went down to the second division. As the Chilean teams have to go through more rounds to reach the group stage of the Libertadores, they were eliminated in round 3, against Independiente Santa Fe.
Tigre went down to B in 2020 after a terrible opening tournament, however, they managed to win the Super League Cup against Boca and access the Libertadores.
They played in Group B, along with Palmeiras, Guaraní and Bolívar and barely managed to get a point out of 18, being eliminated several days before the end of the first round.
