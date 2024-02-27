Bayern Munich is on its way to having the club's worst year in the last decade, the German team could be left without titles, this being the most viable scenario today, such is the case that a week ago the loss of Thomas was announced Tuchel at the end of the season. Thus, the board envisions a total cleanup of the squad and at the managerial level there are 7 names that could not have a future within the club starting in July, two of them sentenced, according to reports from the newspaper Sport.
The first two official casualties of the club are the Africans Bouna Sarra side that does not exist in Munich, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, a center forward who, especially in the Nagelsmann era, had good flashes but who in general was an eternal substitute. Both veterans expire at the end of the season and the board's position is not to give him any renewal offer since his presence is no longer available on the squad.
Five negotiable players must be added to this pair, Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane. The case with these footballers is clear and simple, they end their contract in 2025 and if they do not agree to renew in the following months, prior to the start of the next market, the club will put them up for sale to avoid free leaks the following year, since pieces such as Davies and Kimmich have a market in the best teams on the planet.
In the case of players who have had a serious loss of play such as Gnabry, Goretzka or Upamecano himself among others, their departure or continuity is one hundred percent in the hands of whoever is the next coach, who will decide whether or not to count on them.
