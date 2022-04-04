El Fuerte, Sinaloa.- This Monday afternoon, in accordance with municipal regulations, the mayor of El Fuerte, Gildardo Leyva Ortega, held the swearing-in of the new municipal trusteeswho as of this Tuesday, April 5, will officially occupy the position for the next 3 years.

The act was carried out during an ordinary session of the council, where the new public servants made their appointment official after the trust that the citizens deposited in them in the votes of last Sunday, March 13, headed by the government commission.

The Syndicate of Mochicahui will be represented by José Emeterio Castro Ruiz; Jahuara II Luis Alonso Ruiz Carrion; the syndicate of Chinobampo Eduardo Soto Vega and the syndicate of TetarobaEduardo Soto Vega.

The syndicate of Saint Blaise Jesus Uriarte Ramirez; Tehueco Juan Jose Ayala Soto and Charay by Bertha Alicia Limon Rivera.

At the end of the session, the mayor asked the new trustees to report to their offices tomorrow and carry out the delivery-reception process with total civility.

Read more: Governments are out of control promoting the revocation of mandate: Coparmex Los Mochis

The mayor asked everyone to work as a team for the good of the citizenry, rescuing each of the communities with the attention that each of them requires.