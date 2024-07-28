With property prices reaching record highs, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Americans to afford to own a home, leading them to rent. But Renting an apartment can be an advantage for many, especially if the location is chosen correctly. of residence where, in addition to good prices, you can access other benefits and, in that sense, these are the best areas.

ApartmentAdvisor analyzed 100 major cities in the United States and compared different measures and factors to discover which are the best for tenants in 2024.

Although one of the most important factors they took into account was prices, they believe that it is not the only thing that makes a city favorable for those looking to rent. For this reason They included other elements such as the rental vacancy rate and state landlord-tenant laws.

They also analyzed the unemployment rate and what they called the desirability index based on aspects such as walkability and the per capita number of restaurants, shopping venues and other features of the city.

In addition, they paid attention to the drop in rental prices, new constructions and the availability of places, which is why those responsible for the study They recommended that people who are considering moving to a new place really analyze the market, and the following list may help you get started.

Raleigh, North Carolina, the best city to rent a home

The reason why it was ranked first is that Raleigh scores highly in terms of economy, in addition to extensive new residential construction and a healthy vacancy rate.

Among the attractions of this city is the Museum of Natural Sciences North Carolina, the Marbles Kids Museum and Convention Center where events are continually held.

Average rental cost: US$1,263 per month.

Raleigh, North Carolina is the best city to rent a home.

Huntsville, Alabama, a tenant-friendly city

Huntsville ranked second on the list because it records a large number of new residential building permits, so There is a good availability of places to rent.

Among its attractions is the United States Space and Rocket Center and its farmers markets.

The average rental price for a home is US$863 per month.

Oakland, California, a good place to rent a home

In Oakland, those interested will be able to find a wide variety of places to rent. But the reason it came in third on the list is that landlords have to meet strict requirements if they plan to increase rent from one year to the next.

Among its attractions is the Oakland Aviation MuseumChildren’s Fairyland and its Oaktoberfest in Dimond.

Average rental cost: US$1,941 per month.

Cedar Rapids in Iowa, an option for renting housing

The reason Cedar Rapids appeared in fourth place on the list is that the rental housing rate is wide and, considering the average income, It will be necessary to allocate less than 20 percent to pay the rent of an apartment of a room.

In this city you can enjoy mountain biking and visit the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art.

Average rental cost: US$849 per month.

Reasons to rent a home in Portland, Oregon

The analysis highlighted that Portland offers advantages such as Possibility of easy access on foot, by bicycle and by public transport to the city’s attractions which include many entertainment options.

Another reason that makes this place attractive to rent a home is that The state has various laws to protect tenants. who can enjoy walks in Oaks Park or go to the state Museum of Science and Industry.

Average rental price: US$1,407 per month.

Jacksonville, the best city in Florida to rent an apartment

Although the Sunshine State is one of the most expensive to live in, the study notes that New homes are being built in Jacksonville with the intention of satisfying the high demand of inhabitants, so the availability of places is wide.

In this city you can enjoy some time on the beachvisit the Riverside Arts Market or go to the Museum of Science and History.

Average rental price: US$1,117 per month.

Nashville, Tennessee as an option for renters

ApartmentAdvisor’s list closes with Nashville where the average rental prices have been declining.

Residents can visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Lane Motor Museum or Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.