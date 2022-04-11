A new weekend of European football has come to an end and here we choose the Latin American players who stood out the most.
Due to their good performance, they earned a place on this privileged list.
Darwin Núñez continues with his dream present in Europe and now he scored a hat-trick in the Portuguese League. He has 31 goals in 36 games played this season.
Juan Cuadrado was once again very important in Juventus’ victory and he showed off with an excellent assist.
Nicolás Gonzáles is experiencing an excellent personal moment and was one of Fiorentina’s figures in the great victory against Napoli. He scored a goal and it was key.
Neymar is in the best personal moment of his season and scored a hat-trick in PSG’s thrashing.
Although he is in a season in which he is scoring few goals, the Argentine once again stood out with his assists and scored one of these hat-tricks in PSG’s rout.
Manchester City and Liverpool played a great match and Gabriel Jesús had the pleasure of scoring the partial 2-1 for Pep Guardiola’s team.
Despite the defeat of his team, Luis Muriel scored again with Atalanta. He had already scored in the Europa League and now he scored in Serie A
