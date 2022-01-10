A new weekend of European football has come to an end and there were many Latin American protagonists.
There were no shortage of goals and performances that will remain in the memory. We will tell you who were the most outstanding.
Borré had his dream afternoon against Borussia Dortmund. He scored a double and was the great figure of his team. Unfortunately for him, the visitors came back and the joy was not complete.
Vinicius continues with his incredible moment and was the author of a double in Real Madrid’s win against Valencia.
Luis Díaz was the key player in Porto’s comeback against Estoril. He scored a goal again and got all the praise.
Lucas Paquetá is having an excellent season in French football. This weekend he scored a great goal against PSG, showing all his coldness to define.
Luis Muriel continues to score goals at Atalanta in Italy. He was dispatched with a double and showed all his hierarchy.
Dybala is raising his level and scored one of Juventus’ goals in the 4-3 win against Roma.
Ángel Correa scored the best goal of the weekend and probably his career. He hit him from the middle of the court and celebrated against Villarreal.
#outstanding #Latin #American #players #weekend #European #football
Leave a Reply