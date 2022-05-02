The footballers of America continue to stand out in the Old Continent and that is why we present you below, in the style 90min as usual, the 7 Latino soccer players who stood out the most in a new weekend of action in Europe. Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, pay close attention…
Great end to the season for Hirving Lozano, a Mexican who participated in his Napoli’s 6-1 win against Sassuolo in Serie A with a goal. Electric, frenetic and unstoppable joining his teammates from midfield forward.
Without the goals from Son and Kane, Tottenham wouldn’t be the same team, of course, but the two strikers, the rest of their teammates and the public have a devotion for an Argentine defender named Cristian Romero, but better known as “Cuti”. Another day at the office, vs Leicester.
Nice won again (1-0 against Bordeaux), is fifth in Ligue 1 in France and its Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benítez continues to be the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets (14) in the 5 major European leagues. A bestiality.
Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez scored again: it was in his team’s 2-1 victory against Udinese, to add 17 goals in this Series A. He has 21 this season and equaled his best mark since arriving in Europe.
The Colombian Falcao entered and quickly scored the 1-1 final between Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad on date 34 of the Spanish La Liga, in what was the first goal of the year for the gunner. He went within 56 seconds of entering the court! Endless.
The Brazilian scored the only goal for 1-0 against Chelsea, a key victory in his fight to remain in the Premier League, and he celebrated with a flare. Everton is still in decline, but with 32 points and one game less. Burnley and Leeds have 34. Will it be saved?
Real Madrid secured its 35th league title with a 4-0 win against Espanyol, which included a brace from the Brazilian Rodrygo Goes, just 21 years old. He made the first two, to open the scoring in a day of celebrations. He always shows up at the big games.
