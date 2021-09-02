We do a brief review of what, according to our criteria, have been the seven teams that have moved the best when it comes to incorporating footballers in the highest category of Spanish football, which is not synonymous with the transfer-sales relationship. The protagonists are the following:
The meringues have achieved a luxurious incorporation as it supposes to sign without transfer cost to David praise. In addition, they have secured one of the most promising midfielders, such as Eduardo Camavinga (31M).
The people of Seville have reinforced their two sides with Gonzalo montiel (11M) and Ludwig augustinsson (5.5M). In addition, they have managed to incorporate a center forward listed as Rafael Mir (16M) and a compliant pivot like Thomas delaney (6M). As if it was not enough, it has reached zero cost Marko dmitrovic under sticks and Erik lamela as part of Bryan Gil’s transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.
The rojiblancos have made a large transfer window, highlighting the incorporations of Rodrigo De Paul (35M), Matheus Cunha (30M) and the assignment (10M) with compulsory purchase (40M) of Antoine Griezmann. In addition, they have arrived a promising Mark Paulo no transfer cost and Benjamin Lecomte, substitute goalkeeper on loan.
The Catalans have managed to get free footballers like Memphis Depay, Sergio “el Kun” Agüero or Eric Garcia. In addition, the assignment with a purchase option (10M) of Yusuf demir and the purchase of Emerson Royal (14M) for its subsequent sale with a capital gain (25M) have been other interesting operations.
The Balearic project has hit the table in the movements of this market. Has signed the far left Amath ndiaye and the center forward Matthew hoppe, in addition to the meta Dominik greif. It also has the assignments of Pablo Maffeo, Takefusa kubo, Rodrigo Battaglia and Fer Child, together with the arrivals without transfer cost of Jaume costa, Kang-in Lee and Angel Rodriguez.
The Nasrids have only spent (4’5M) in reinforcing their goal with Luis Maximiano, achieving the incorporations without the cost of transferring Ruben Rochina, Luis Abram, Sergio Escudero, Carlos Bacca, Ramón Rodríguez “Monchu” and Ricard sanchez, in addition to the transfer of Santiago Arias.
The Verdiblancos have only spent (3.5M) in signing German Pezella, obtaining the transfers without transfer cost of Juan Miranda, Rui Silva or Youssouf Sabaly, in addition to the transfers of Willian jose and Hector Bellerín.
