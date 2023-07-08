The 2023 Women’s World Cup is about to begin and excitement is in the air. In this list, we will analyze the seven footballers who have the best chance of winning the tournament’s prestigious Ballon d’Or. These players have stood out for their talent, leadership and contribution to their teams. Let’s see who they are:
The talented Dutch footballer has shown her quality on the pitch with her technical ability and ability to unbalance the game. Martens has been instrumental in the success of the Netherlands national team in the past and she will look to shine again at the World Cup.
The German striker is known for her goal-scoring ability and her physical presence in the box. Popp has been a leading figure in women’s soccer and her ability to lead her team at moments that matter makes her a Ballon d’Or contender.
The young Spanish midfielder has impressed with her talent and maturity on the pitch. Her technical ability, vision of the game and her ability to score goals make her a promise of women’s football. Bonmatí will be a key player for the Spanish team and she could surprise at the World Cup. She is one of the best midfielders in the world, if not the best.
The Australian goalscorer is one of the most prolific players in women’s football. Her ability to find the back of the net and her scoring instincts make her stand out in any competition. She has the extra motivation of playing the World Cup at her house.
The talented England striker has shown her goal-scoring ability and leadership skills on the pitch. Her versatile game and her ability to create chances make her a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or. Graham will be a player to watch during the tournament.
The American forward is a leading figure in women’s soccer. Her speed, her goalscoring ability and her experience in major tournaments make her a strong candidate for the Ballon d’Or. Morgan has been instrumental in the successes of the United States national team in the past and will look to shine in the World.
The Spanish midfielder is one of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or. Her vision of the game, ability to score goals and leadership make her a key player for the Spanish team. She long live the Queen.
