As online gaming has evolved, we’ve seen a myriad of titles start supporting in-game chat, and we want to list you in this ranking. 7 titles that made everything indispensable, in fact improving the communication between players thanks to the feature.

League of Legends

The MOBA branded Riot Games allows using the chat, and the ping system present, to coordinate the skills of the players to be able to win games, which with the utmost collaboration can be carried out in the best way.

Rust

Survival title that has achieved a lot of success over the last few years also thanks to creation of a not indifferent community, which in fact enjoys sharing resources and building thanks to the voice chat present.

GTA 5

How not to name the phenomenon of Rockstar Games, which for many years with its in-game chat, between voice and written, connects players all over the world, letting them have fun in the adult-themed adventures proposed.

Fortnite

The battle royale of Epic Games, for tactics and the possibility of approach, it allows you to coordinate with the other members of your team using voice chat to be able to compete against the opponents and win the Royal Victory.

Apex Legends

Another battle royale where communication is fundamental is Apex Legends, game that has set new standards with its ping system, and that with voice chat has completed the job, letting players communicate to coordinate their characters’ abilities.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Always a symbol of competitive play, it wouldn’t be there CS: GO without a chat capable of providing players with the maximum possibility of communication, also considering that the maps are divided into points by the community to better orientate themselves with communication.

Minecraft

We name lastly one of the most important phenomena of recent years, which thanks to the written chat gave birth to hundreds of servers to play and have fun on, including mods and plugins, to better share the experience with other players in dozens of types of modes.