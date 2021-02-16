Like every month, after the last games of the first half of the month came into service, Microsoft has revealed the 7 games that will join Xbox Game Pass in the second half of February. In this way, those from Redmond put the final touch on the second month of 2021, after 7 major titles have arrived like Jurassic World Evolution, Final Fantasy XII or The Falconeer.

The company has made the announcement official through Xbox Wire, where he has revealed what the 7 games that will join Xbox Game Pass between now and February 28. So without further ado we leave you with the list of the new Game Pass games, as well as the platforms where they will be available and a brief description of each one, for all those who do not know some of these titles.

Code Vein – Xbox Game Pass PC (February 18)

In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought down the world as we know it. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. Team up with your friends and embark on a journey to the far reaches of Hell to discover your past and escape your living nightmare in Code Vein .

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass Console and Cloud (February 18)

The latest edition of the award-winning role-playing game from the masters of Obsidian Entertainment comes to Xbox Game Pass, with all the major updates and expansions. Bend the world to your heart’s content as you explore the depths of endless possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful options every time. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition redefines the RPG experience for a new generation.

Wreckfest – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud (February 18)

Break the rules and push full contact racing to the limit with Wreckfest! Expect epic crashes, melee fights at the finish line, and new ways to bend the metal. These are the once in a lifetime moments that can only be achieved at Wreckfest, with its realistic physics simulation created by legendary developer Bugbear, who also brought you FlatOut 1 & 2!

Killer Queen Black – Xbox Game Pass Console and Cloud (February 23)

Fight for your hive in this strategic team platform game! Killer Queen Black is an intense multiplayer action / strategy platformer for up to eight players. Get on the snail, collect berries or take down the enemy’s queen to claim victory. Fly solo or team up with three of your friends as you compete to complete one of three possible victory conditions

Dirt 5 – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud (February 25)

Get behind the wheel of incredible extreme cars and destroy the most impressive global locations in Dirt 5 , the next generation of off-road racing. The award-winning Codemasters franchise offers a story-driven Career mode, the new Playgrounds custom arena hub, abundant customization options, exciting online party modes, and more, all with an official soundtrack and daring artistic approach.

Elite Dangerous – Xbox Game Pass Console (February 25)

Take control of your own spaceship in a ruthless galaxy. Elite Dangerous is the ultimate massively multiplayer space epic, bringing gaming’s original open-world adventure to the modern generation with a connected galaxy, an evolving narrative, and the entirety of the Milky Way re-enacted in its full galactic proportions.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete – Xbox Game Pass PC (February 25)

Time moves only when you move. The long-awaited third game in the groundbreaking Superhot franchise, Superhot: Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the fantasy world and signature power of Superhot with more story, more exclusive gameplay, more action and more weapons. Keep dancing the ballet of destruction in slow motion for much longer than ever.