This Wednesday Manchester City and Arsenal will face each other in one of the most attractive matches of matchday 33 of the Premier League.
Both clubs are at the top of the general table, and they know that a victory will be important to continue being leaders. The city dwellers are in second place with 70 points, while the Gunners are leaders with 75 points.
On this occasion, in 90min we remember who the footballers who defended the two shirts at the time have been.
the former goalkeeper David Seaman can presume to have defended the three sticks of both squads.
After a brief stint at clubs such as Peterborough, Birmingham and Queens Park Rangers, in 1990 he signed with Arsenal, where he played a total of 405 games in more than ten years and won 2 Premier League titles.
When he left, in 2003, City decided to hire him and he retired a year later,
For his part, Patrick Scallop He is one of the players most remembered by the Arsenal fans. The Frenchman was a member of the Gunner team from 1996 to 2005.
After passing through Serie A, in 2010 he signed with Manchester City, ending his successful football career there.
The French nicolas anelka He is another of the players who was in both clubs.
After his successful stint at PSG, in 1997 Arsenal threw the house out the window to get his services, winning a Premier, an FA Cup and the Charity Shield.
In 2002 he had a brief stint with Manchester City where he played for two seasons.
the midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko He was in his beginnings in the Eredivisie, however, due to his good football he left for the Premier League.
In 2017, City was amazed at his technique and did not hesitate to hire him. With Manchester, the Ukrainian won everything he wanted and was one of the immovable starting eleven.
Already by 2022, Arsenal took over his services and today he is one of the pillars of the English club.
what to say about Gabriel Jesus? Undoubtedly, one of the best Brazilian players of the moment.
The forward left the Brasileirao in 2016 to join the ranks of Manchester City, where he immediately adapted and the titles began to arrive, winning 4 league titles.
In 2022 Arsenal made a big splash by announcing his signing, being well received by the Gunner fans.
The ex-footballer Kolo Toure He is another of the elements that also played for two of the most important clubs in England.
From 2002 to 2009 he was defending the colors of Arsenal, where he was a key player in obtaining the league title in the 2003-04 season.
Upon leaving the club, he signed with the citizens, where he was for four years and was the backbone for the championship.
With a long run in the Premier League, Emmanuel Adebayor He was a key player at Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively.
In 2005 he left France to try new challenges and joined the ranks of Arsenal, where he left in 2009 to defend the colors of City.
He only spent a couple of seasons with the Citizens and it was hard for him to stand out as he did with the Gunners.
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Manchester
|
Arsenal
|
league titles
|
David Seaman
|
english
|
2003-04
|
1990-03
|
2
|
Patrick Scallop
|
french
|
2010-11
|
1996-05
|
3
|
nicolas anelka
|
french
|
2002-04
|
1997-99
|
2
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
ukrainian
|
2017-22
|
2022-23
|
4
|
gabriel jesus
|
Brazilian
|
2016-22
|
2022-23
|
4
|
Kolo Toure
|
ivory
|
2009-13
|
2002-09
|
2
|
Emmanuel Adebayor
|
togolese
|
2009-11
|
2005-09
|
0
