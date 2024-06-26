While Euro 2024 has witnessed the brilliance of star players and the exploits of surprising teams, it has also witnessed performances that have left much to be desired. Teams with rich histories in European football, such as England and Croatia, have had unfortunate moments by failing to get past the group stage. In this article, we will explore some of the players whose performance did not live up to expectations, analyzing the reasons behind their disappointing performances in this prestigious continental tournament.
It would not be possible to choose just one player from Croatia for this position, and they have been left out of the round of 16 after several tournaments, being among the best in Europe and the world. Despite being in a very difficult group, they have not been up to par even against the easiest opponent. Only 2 points in a group that demanded much more from them.
An entire team also enters second place, and despite finishing first in the group, they have been completely disappointing in all facets of the game. Only two goals in a group that was not particularly difficult, and a very poor game that may not be worth it in the knockout phase. They came as favorites and at the moment they are not expected in the final.
The Italian midfielder was chosen as the best player in the last Euro Cup where they were crowned champions, but in this tournament he has been completely displaced, even being substituted at half-time in the most important match against the Spanish team. Very disappointing tournament on his part.
One of the best centre-backs in the world, and in this tournament he is being somewhat portrayed with actions that are being translated into goals for his team. The player seems to be wearing out the minutes of the season and that with the Euro Cup it is taking a long time.
In one of the best forwards in the competition, Dembélé is playing a quite questionable role (like the rest of his teammates). Only two goals from France, one from a penalty and another from their rivals, which leaves a portrait of a forward that with Mbappé at half throttle, seems to be lacking a lot of fuel.
He has just scored a goal in his team’s decisive match, but despite this, his role in the first two matches of the Euro Cup has been very poor, and it could be said that it has been the worst of his. Therefore, he deserves to be on this list.
In possibly the easiest group of all, Belgium have only been able to win one match. Tied on points with the last in their group, they only advance to the next phase on goal difference. For this reason, and taking into account their squad, great disappointment like every year in a major tournament.
