If they fall in the Bundesliga, in which they are currently second behind Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich is close to completing one of the worst seasons in the club’s history. This is the result of the terrible managerial management carried out by Oliver Khan’s management this year, which has gone from bad movements within the market, arranged internal players and the unjustified dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann a couple of weeks ago.
For this reason, the board of the Munich team understands that there is an obligation to revolution within the club and they will not touch the heart of anyone this summer. This being the case, the club’s management has made the decision to give control and full support to Thomas Tuchel, who will be in charge of rearming the squad to his liking and the coach understands that before signing players, he must release many others, for which he has given his Bayern discard list.
Tuchel considers seven outings this summer. The first sacrificed will be Daley Blind, the Dutch defender will not be taken into account by the coach because he is not the defender profile he is looking for. Another with suitcases done is Serge Gnabry, he has also been notified of his sale. Tuchel has Neuer, so if he does not accept being a substitute, Sommer will also leave the squad. In the same way, Thomas Müller’s time will end, since the coach does not see him fit anywhere on the field. Newcomers from Ajax, Gravenberch and Mazraoui will also be on sale and finally the young Mathys Tel could be transferred, as it is a weighty promise, but not a decisive reality.
#departures #Thomas #Tuchel #plans #Bayern #Munich #transfer #market
Leave a Reply