Throughout the history of the highest soccer competition in Spain, a large number of players from Colombia have passed through and have scored a large number of goals for the teams in which they have played. For this reason, from 90min we want to bring you those who are the top Colombian scorers in the history of LaLiga.
We started this list of Colombian players with the former Borussia Dortmund forward who ended up in the ranks of the Nasrid team. Adrián Ramos in his time with Granada in the Spanish First Division managed to score four goals in 20 games.
The current Atalanta player is another of the Colombian players who have scored the most goals in the history of LaLiga. In his stint with Sevilla he increased his scoring tally in the Spanish league championship to eight goals in 35 games.
Whoever was a Getafe and Huesca player is one of the highest scorers in the Spanish championship. He has played 79 matches in this competition, scoring a number of 11 goals during these matches. In the Huesca team is where he has had the best scoring record.
He arrived at Granada from Real Zaragoza and currently defends the colors of Almería. Luis Suárez is still active playing in LaLiga, but so far he has risen to this fourth position after having played 77 games and having scored 14 goals in total.
He came to Real Madrid from Monaco after playing a great role in the 2014 World Cup played in Brazil. During his stay in the Spanish capital, James managed to score 29 goals in 85 LaLiga games.
In second place we find a player who is still active in LaLiga defending the colors of Rayo Vallecano at 37 years old but who became great at the beginning of the last decade at Atlético de Madrid. Radamel is the second Colombian player in LaLiga to have scored 60 goals in 112 games in the league championship.
The player born in Colombia who has scored the most goals in the history of LaLiga is Carlos Bacca. The striker who has played for Sevilla, Granada and Villarreal has scored 62 goals in 199 league games.
|
Player
|
goals
|
Equipment)
|
Carlos Bacca
|
62
|
Seville, Villarreal, Granada
|
Radamel Falcao
|
60
|
Atletico Madrid, Rayo Vallecano
|
James Rodriguez
|
29
|
real Madrid
|
Luis Suarez
|
14
|
Granada, Almeria
|
cucho hernandez
|
eleven
|
Huesca
|
Louis Muriel
|
8
|
Seville
|
Adrian Ramos
|
4
|
Grenade
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Colombian #players #scored #goals #LaLiga #Carlos #Bacca #Falcao #dominate #ranking
Leave a Reply