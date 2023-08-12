This Thursday it was reported that the technical director Jaime Lozano He was ratified as a strategist for the Mexican team.
After having taken the Tricolor as a ‘fireman’, and by winning the Gold Cup by beating the Panamanian team in the grand final with a solo goal by Santiago Giménez in the final stretch.
This golden triumph was enough for the high command of the federation to leave the former soccer player as permanent coach, who would now have 7 members of Chivas del Guadalajara at his disposal for his next calls.
Among Lozano’s main candidates to reach the Aztec selective are Robert Alvarado and Alexis Vegafootballers who are one of the most recurring.
Other elements that would be considered are Alan Mozowho has played a good role on the Chivas side; chiquete orozcoa defender who has stolen spotlights in Mexican soccer for his good deeds; Eric Gutierrezelement recently arrived from the Old Continent.
Finally, Victor Guzman and Fernando Beltran they could have the opportunity to defend the Tricolor shirt for the coming games.
In this way, these are the 7 footballers that are shaping up for ‘Jimmy’ Lozano to consider in the upcoming games.
For now, it will be in the month of September when the Aztec team returns to activity, when on Saturday the 9th they will face their Australian counterpart, on the AT&T Stadium field, at 8:00 p.m. sharp.
