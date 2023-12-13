Chelsea's decline is not coming to an end, with the latest results, the club has been left out of the top 10 places in the Premier League, this can be interpreted in a very simple way, right now the London team has more options of signing relegation than of being champion in England, this is no less, since the English team has spent a billion euros in the last year and a half on reinforcements and instead of getting out of the gutter, it is sinking deeper and deeper.
Pochettino is concerned about the team's sporting present and has made it clear that they require reinforcements to move forward in the second half of the season. However, Chelsea cannot afford more luxuries with unjustified expenses, as they have the FA on top of them and on the verge of fining them for breaking financial FairPlay. In this case, to sign the club they must sell and the team has defined the 7 that are sacrificial for the market. wintry.
Daily Express reports that seven players on the squad have been directly notified by the coach that they no longer fit into his game plans, which is why they may leave in January, either for sale or on loan. The men are Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah, Noni Madueke, Ian Maatsen, Malo Gusto and Armando Broja. 4 of these 7 players were signings of Chelsea's new era for a total of up to 200 million euros and now they are on the verge of exit.
