Chelsea has indicated to 7 players on the team (Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja) that they can leave the club in the winter transfer market. [Express] pic.twitter.com/82bnpoyTUb

