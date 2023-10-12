Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

According to experts, Germany is “in crisis mode”. Many worries and needs directly affect people’s lives.

For days, the war in Israel and the results of the state elections, in which the AfD also did well among young people, have dominated the news. A long-term study by R+V Versicherung shows that current crises are also reflected in Germans’ fears for the future.

From June to August, around 2,400 people aged 14 and over were surveyed by pollsters. Respondents were asked to rate given topics in the areas of politics, economics, the environment, family and health on a scale from one (not afraid at all) to seven (very afraid). The results for this year have now been presented.

1. Rising cost of living

Fear of rising living costs is the biggest concern among Germans at 65 percent. According to study leader Grischa Brower-Rabinowitsch, concern about one’s own prosperity is “ubiquitous” in Germany. Overall, the top three fears revolve around money. Brower-Rabinowitsch explains it this way: “When shopping at the supermarket checkout, people feel that they are getting less and less for their euro.”

2. Unaffordable housing

The researchers ask the fear of unaffordable living space study, which has been running for around 30 years, has been running since 2022 and last year it came in second place. This year, West Germans in particular are concerned about the tense situation on the housing market (62 percent), while in the East the figure is 52 percent.

3. Tax increases and benefit cuts

Debt brake, budget dispute – the good years are probably over. The citizens also feel this. A total of 57 percent of those surveyed fear that the state will permanently increase taxes or that benefits could be lost.

4. Overburdening the state through migration

Migration is currently the hot topic that Germany is arguing about, especially since the results of the state elections. According to political experts, the asylum policy is said to have caused dissatisfaction among citizens. The evaluation of the ranking shows a similar picture. According to this, 56 percent of Germans are afraid that increasing migration could overwhelm state authorities and influence coexistence in society. Compared to other concerns, this has increased the most significantly at eleven percentage points.

The survey also shows: For the first time, this fear is more pronounced in West Germany (56 percent) than in the East (54 percent). “What was a predominantly East German concern has become an issue that affects people equally everywhere in Germany. The respondents are afraid that the integration will not succeed,” explains Isabelle Borucki, who is overseeing the study in an advisory capacity.

5. Worse economic situation

Germans fear an economic collapse (51 percent). However, less than last year. “Despite the economic downturn and gloomy forecasts for Germany, the fear of a worse economic situation has declined compared to the previous year – more clearly than any other fear this year,” reports the study director. Last year, fear came third at 57 percent.

6. Overwhelming politicians

The long-term study clearly shows that trust in politics is declining. A good half of those surveyed (51 percent) fear that politicians are overwhelmed by their tasks. This concern is increasing compared to the previous year and has moved to sixth place in the fear ranking (2022: 44 percent, tenth place). “Germany is in crisis mode,” says Borucki. The results of the first legislative period show that the traffic light kept three quarters of its election promises.

7. EU debt crisis

Accordingly, half of Germans fear that the EU debt crisis will result in higher taxes.

Fear of division in society, war and climate change occupy places eight to ten in the ranking.

