We are experiencing a World Cup with many revelations and surprises in which it has been seen that the forces are increasingly even. Big teams have been left out in the group stage, and potential contenders have advanced to the round of 16.
These are, so far, the seven big surprises of this World Cup event:
The Dutch striker has scored a goal in every match and joins Kylian Mbappé, Álvaro Morata, Marcus Rashford and Enner Valencia at the top of the scoring charts. His good work has allowed the Netherlands to complete a great group stage.
It had already been tested in the final of the European Super Cup and in the group stage of the Champions League, but in the World Cup in Qatar, thanks to this technology, offside is being detected much faster.
Who was going to tell him that the Australians would beat Denmark and Tunisia. After 12 years without winning a single World Cup match, they will have the opportunity to play against Argentina in the round of 16.
The Ghanaian footballer has finished in the last position of his group, but the quality, speed and technique that he has shown will allow Ajax to get a lot of money for his sale in the next summer market. Footballer like the top of a pine tree.
It is very curious that none of the 32 teams have been able to win their three games. It hadn’t happened since 1994. Only Morocco, the Netherlands and England have achieved seven points.
The best African team and so far the great revelation of this World Cup. They have beaten Canada and Belgium and achieved a meritorious draw against Croatia, the current runner-up in the world. They will face off against the Spanish team in the round of 16.
The big surprise this World Cup has been the qualification of Japan and South Korea to the next round. The Japanese fell framed in a group with Spain, Germany and Costa Rica. It seems unlikely, but the Japanese have managed to beat Spain and Germany but were defeated by the Costa Ricans. Hard to believe.
South Korea, for its part, has left Uruguay and Ghana, two great teams, out at the first exchange. They will face Brazil in a dizzying round of 16.
