One of the news of the day at Real Madrid is the new number that Vinicus Jr will wear next season at Real Madrid. He abandons number 20 and will use number 7 from next season. In the same way, it has been confirmed that Rodrygo will leave number 21 and use number 11. For this reason, from 90min we show you the best footballers who have worn this number, where we already include Brazilian in seventh place:
After going through numbers 28, 25 and 20, it was time to see Vinicius Jr with a number according to his level. Much is expected of him next season.
He got a Ballon d’Or and several times he was on the verge of repeating the award. At first he was not his ideal position, but he adapted to number 7 so that di Stefano, the big star of the moment, would continue to be the team leader.
A true legend of Real Madrid. He won nine Leagues and one European Cup. The man who was the honorary president of the most successful club in history passed away a few months ago. He is one of the most iconic footballers to have worn this number.
Juanito marked the history of Real Madrid so much that a part of the fans chanted his name in every game when minute 7 arrived. He was quite tough, so much so that he was banned for 5 years for assaulting a player. With everything and with that, he is still considered one of the best players Spain has ever had.
Every Real Madrid fan knows which name stood out when talking aboutthe Vulture’s Fifth. Emilio Butragueño earned the admiration of everyone, including his rivals, for being one of the cleanest players that ever existed, who never received a red card in his entire career.
The current coach of Real Madrid Castilla enters this top for being one of the best standard-bearers of the 7. Raúl perfectly represents all the values of Real Madrid. In the season that coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese used the 9.
The best footballer in the history of Real Madrid wore the number 7 for eight seasons. Words are unnecessary with the Portuguese, he scored more goals than he played games. LEGEND.
More Real Madrid news:
#players #number #shirt #history #Real #Madrid #beats #Cristiano #Ronaldo
Leave a Reply