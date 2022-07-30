The arrival of paulo dybala it changes the dimension of a Rome that until now has only strengthened itself and, despite the Zaniolo case, showed a different modus operandi from that of past seasons. Dybala is not the only Argentine in the history of Rome; As reported TransfermarktPlayers of The capital’s past Albiceleste in history were 38 for a total of 2,319 games and 555 goals.
Let’s look at the last 20 years of the Giallorossi. Who of the Argentines who landed in Rome in the XXI century left more mark?
One of the first important purchases of the American address. He came to Rome from River Plate, Coconut He presented himself to his new fans with a great goal in his debut against Palermo. In the first season he noticed, in the second, with Zeman, he exploited all his talent: he scored 15 goals and gave 5 assists in the league. In the summer he then flew to Tottenham.
Batigol or the Lion King. In Italy he made history with the Fiorentina shirt, but his move to the Giallorossi allowed him to win his only shield. 20 goals in the 2000-01 season and then a couple more characterized by unbearable physical pain recently confessed. One of the strongest and most expensive signings in history, one of those that the Roman fans remember with more affection.
The left-back arrived in Rome in his early 20s. Long thick hair that is hard to forget; Leandro Cufré with the Giallorossi played more than 100 times in 4 seasonsnever shining.
After the Giallorossi he closed his career with the shirts of Genoa and Turin. With Roma he played 4 and a half seasons, he touched the Scudetto in 2010 with Ranieri on the bench.
El Monito shone upon his arrival in Rome. His movements made him an unstoppable footballer at times; however, numerous injuries characterized the evolution of his career with the Giallorossi.
Now he defends the colors of Salernitana, but with 168 appearances he is the second Argentine with the most appearances in the history of Roma (after Abel Balbo). From 2016 to 2021, with the peak in the year of the Champions League; among the best memories is the perfect assist for Edin Dzeko at Stamford Bridge.
Walter Samuel or The Wall. 173 games and 12 goals with the giallorossi jersey, but above all a shield in the 2000-01 season with Fabio Capello on the bench. Coming from Boca Juniors, he played 4 seasons in the capital before moving to Real Madrid and only a year later to Inter.
