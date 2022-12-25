The 7 and the 8: plot, cast and streaming of the film with Ficarra and Picone

Tonight, 25 December 2022, at 21.20 on Canale 5 Il 7 e l’8, a 2007 film directed by Salvatore Ficarra, Valentino Picone and Giambattista Avellino and starring the comedian duo Ficarra and Picone, will be broadcast. Together with the two comedians, the dancer Eleonora Abbagnato makes her film debut in the film. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Palermo, January 6, 1975. In the maternity ward of a clinic, the nurse Gino La Monica, to take revenge on the fate that made him lose the opportunity to win the first prize in the New Year’s lottery, since his ticket differs by only one number compared to the winning one (7 instead of 8), decides to swap the babies in cradles 7 and 8.

The two children thus grow up in each other’s families, unaware of the exchange. Tommaso becomes a small delinquent who lives in his mother’s house, a widow, together with his sister Eleonora; while Daniele is an off-kilter in law school, the son of an oppressive Carabinieri colonel and engaged to a university assistant, Marcella. Tommaso and Daniele are two profoundly different individuals, in terms of temperament, personal history and social level. About thirty years later, a chance encounter takes place between them, or rather a clash: one in a hurry because he is late for an interview with his thesis supervisor at the university, the other while running away from the policemen who are chasing him for smuggling .

Destiny brings them together, and a series of elements leads them to realize the exchange that saw them as protagonists as newborns. From that moment, the awareness of being in each other’s place triggers a series of misunderstandings that seems to never end. When they finally go back to La Monica, who reveals everything to him, a new twist takes place, since while Daniele tries to reveal to his mother that in reality he is not her son, the existence of a third father comes to light, the natural one of Tommaso, a certain Mimmo Barresi, who had been sentenced to a long sentence for murder.

On the 7th and 8th the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of 7 & 8, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Salvatore Ficarra: Tommaso Scavuzzo

Valentino Picone: Daniele La Blasca

Eleonora Abbagnato: Eleonora Scavuzzo

Barbara Tabitha: Marcella

Andrea Tidona as Colonel Carlo La Blasca

Lucia Sardo as Mrs. La Blasca

Consuelo Lupo as Mrs. Scavuzzo

Remo Girone: Friar Antonio / Mimmo Barresi

Arnoldo Foà: Father Superior

Tony SperandeoGino La Monica

Ernesto Maria Ponte: prison guard

Luciano Messina: police commissioner

Paride Benassai: Ernesto

Cristina Parodi: herself

Streaming and TV

Where to see Il 7 e l’8 live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight, 25 December 2022, at 21.20 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.