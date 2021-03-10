The thrashes are not as frequent as in other times. Velez had not scored 7 goals for 32 years. And Boca accumulated just over 13 years without scoring this amount of goals in an official match. And much less with three Colombian scorers.

Furthermore, as Vélez had never conceded seven goals at the José Amalfitani stadium, the Xeneize victory had a double historical value. Neither since the arrival of El Fortín to Primera, in 1919, has Boca managed to celebrate seven times.

On April 26, 2007, for the Copa Libertadores and in the Bombonera, Boca thrashed Bolivar of Bolivia 7-0. The coach was Miguel Angel Russo and the goals were from Rodrigo Palacio (2), Martín Palermo, Jesús Dátolo, Bruno Marioni (2) and Tordoya against. 639 official matches passed.

In 2007, Boca scored Bolívar 7, also with Miguel Russo on the bench. Photo: Daniel García, AFP.

The previous match in which he scored 7 goals, away and against an Argentine team, was on August 27, 2006, 7-1 to San Lorenzo in the Nuevo Gasómetro, with three goals from Palermo, two from Palacio, Neri Cardozo and Andrés Franzoia. There was not so much time difference between the thrashing of Cuervo and the Bolivian team.

In the almost 110-year journey in the main division, Boca has 42 victories in which he scored 7 goals or more. And although it seems like a lot, it is only 1% of the more than 4,000 thousand parties.And if you cut back the last 50 years, there were barely 11.

The biggest win in the history of Boca was achieved on June 7, 1942 against Tigre by 11 to 1, with 3 goals from Julio Rosell and Rubén Barrios, two from Angel Laferrara, and one from Pío Corcuera, Alfredo Zárraga and Roque Valsechi. The following year he beat Chacarita 10 to 1, the second biggest win.

Of the 42 previous goals, only 8 had been in visitor status and three of them in the Boca court because the rival team resigned the home. Something much more difficult to achieve. The first four were in times of amateurism: 9-0 to Boca Alumni in 1923 (in Boca), 7-0 to Villa Urquiza in 1924 (in Boca), 9-0 to Porteño in 1926 and 9-1 to Honor y Patria in 1930 (in the Gasometer) . The other four are already under the scope of the current AFA and all by 7 to 1, as on Sunday at the José Amalfitani: to Gimnasia in 1954 (in Boca), to Estudiantes in 1972, to All Boys in 1971 (in the Gasometer) and the one cited with San Lorenzo.

The four 7-1 in the professionalism as a visitor, are added to the 8 that he achieved at home and one, the first, in neutral field. Here it is always worth remembering that the Professional League Cup, like the Diego Maradona Cup, are not League tournaments, like the one Boca won in 2019/20 and like the one that will be played after the Copa América.

And of the previous 13 7-1, only one had been for a National Cup. On April 13, 1933, Xeneize beat Chacarita 7-1 in the old field of River de Alvear and Tagle, for the Competition Cup organized by the then Argentine Football League (which was split to organize the first professional tournaments). .

And in that meeting there is a particular detail of the history of Boca: six of the seven were scored by Francisco Varallo and one by Antonio Alberino. For a long time, those goals in glasses were not counted to Panchito, since when it was said that he was Boca’s top scorer in professionalism, only those from regular league tournaments were counted.

Francisco Varallo, 6 goals to Chacarita in a 7-1 in 1933.

The irruption of Martín Palermo put into context much of what was official but was not taken into account. At that time, as now, for years the fans did not forget that win and Panchito’s 6.