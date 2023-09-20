The sixth edition of the “Business Care International Award” will be held on 26 October at the Italian Consulate General in New York. The event, organized under the supervision of the board of directors of “Business Care Communications” and in collaboration with main partners such as Trend Group USA, Highgate Hotels, ITA Airways and media partners RAI Italia, LaPresse and Sole24 Ore, will reward seven figures of prominent globally.

This year’s honorees include:

Alberto Milani, President of the Italy America Chamber of Commerce

Mauro Porcini, Chief Design Officer of Pepsico USA

Pasquale Santangeli, Cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland, Ohio)

Maria Rita Grieco, Deputy Director of TG1 RAI

Maria Luisa Rossi Hawkins, Editor-in-Chief of Mediaset NY & USA

Sally Fischer, President of Sally Fischer Public Relations

Rosario Procino, Founder and Director of Ribalta NY Restaurant

A significant innovation this year is the introduction of the “Special Award for the Best Italian Entrepreneur in the United States of America 2023/2024” in the context of the “Business Care International Award”. This special recognition, created by “Business Care Communication,” was created to honor those who have demonstrated courage, vision, talent and passion, representing the Italian identity that has conquered the United States with dedication and tenacity, overcoming every obstacle.

The President of Business Care Communication, Massimo Veccia, commented: “This new special award reflects the extraordinary examples of Italian entrepreneurship in the United States and celebrates those who helped reborn America.”

The event will be chaired by representatives of the Italian Parliament, including the Honorable Lawyer Nicola Ottaviani, Parliamentary Secretary of the V COMMISSION (BUDGET, TREASURE AND PROGRAMMING), and the Honorable Eng. Christian di Sanzo, Member of the PRODUCTIVE ACTIVITIES COMMISSION, TRADE AND TOURISM.

The awards ceremony will take place in the presence of representatives of institutions, the media and Italian communities in North America. Among the main speakers of the event are the Consul General of Italy, Fabrizio di Michele, who will receive the first “Business Care International Award – New York 2023”, Massimo Veccia, President of Business Care Communication by Learn Italy USA, and Dr. Silvana Mangione, Deputy General Secretary of CGIE.