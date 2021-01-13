It is this Thursday that the government must announce the new measures taken to slow the Covid-19 epidemic. If the threat of a general reconfinement has loomed (and still looms), it would seem that we are heading towards an expansion of the territories subject to an early curfew, from 6 p.m., even its generalization to the whole country. But has this measure, contested by some elected officials and traders, proven successful? Is its benefit already visible in the 15 departments (in eastern France) concerned since January 2, and joined since by 10 others? It is impossible to answer this question, the effect of the sanitary restrictions only appearing in the statistics after a period of ten to fifteen days. “We can roughly measure the effect of Christmas Eve, but not yet that of December 31”, specified Wednesday morning, on Franceinfo, the president of the Scientific Council, Jean-François Delfraissy, stressing that France was “In a race of speed between the appearance of the English variant” and “Vaccination of the most vulnerable”.

You just have to go to the Covid Tracker website to see that the virus is still actively circulating in these pioneer departments of early curfews (Vosges, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Alpes-Maritimes, etc.). The government had set at 200 positive cases over seven days, per 100,000 inhabitants (incidence rate), the threshold beyond which a territory had to take this measure. It remains exceeded in most of the 15 departments concerned – exploding even in the Alpes-Maritimes (460, on January 12, against 338, a week before) – and threatens to be in many others. “A curfew at 6 or 8 p.m. is nothing more than night confinement. It is part of the arsenal of measures available to curb the epidemic, such as teleworking or the closure of restaurants, explains researcher Antoine Flahault. However, those in place so far are not enough. “ In mid-December, a study by Public Health France suggested that the curfews decided on October 17 in several cities would have had a “Positive impact” on slowing down the virus. While emphasizing that the All Saints’ Day holidays could also have played a role … Opinions are clearer on the contribution of this measure in Guyana, where it had been brought forward to 6 pm in June. “ This had made it possible to reduce the rate of transmission of the virus by a third ”, said epidemiologist Simon Cauchemez.