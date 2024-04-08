What should have been an idyllic trip turned into a nightmare for 69 Bolivians. The group, which was traveling aboard the cruise ship Armonía of the European company MSC, He spent two days detained in Barcelona on board the ship after the Spanish authorities detected that its members They were traveling with false visas and, consequently, they prevented their landing in the Iberian country.

The trip began in Sao Paulo (Brazil) in mid-March with around 1,500 passengers, and with a route that involved crossing the Atlantic Ocean to Spain and then continuing towards Italy, Greece and Croatia.

Those affected, as explained through their relatives, They purchased “complete packages” that included both tickets for the cruise and the visa required since 2007. for Bolivians who wish to enter the Schengen area.

“They boarded the boat thinking that their visa was legal, but when they arrived in Malaga they discovered that they were victims of a deception by the travel agency,” Luis Mario Celaya, a Barcelona resident and uncle of one of the victims, explained to Efe.

Indeed, The first warning the group received occurred during a stopover in Malaga; However, they decided to continue to Barcelona, ​​where their route ended.

Already in the Catalan city, on Tuesday, April 2, The authorities prevented their disembarkation due to the irregularities detected. This, however, also affected the rest of the passengers, whose route had to continue to Croatia.

The situation caused many relatives of those affected to travel from different parts of Spain to Barcelona to provide them with support.

“I'm not eating, I've barely had a glass of coffee; Some of us have stayed to sleep in cars,” Juan Carlos Medrano, brother of one of the detained Bolivians who traveled from Navarra to the Catalan capital, told the Efe agency.

Responsible and solutions

The incident quickly escalated to diplomatic levels in search of those responsible. and, above all, a solution.

Spanish police launched an investigation into MSC Cruises to determine if they had knowledge of the fake documents. The company assured that the passengers “appeared to have appropriate documentation upon boarding in Brazil.”

From the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs they announced that “they have become aware of the situation” and assured that their representatives in Spain “are taking the appropriate steps to address this case” through “coordination with the Spanish authorities” and with MSC Cruises.

Meanwhile, Concern was growing among the victims and their families for the minors who had been traveling for three weeks aboard the cruise ship.. “We are desperate, yesterday the children were showing up and crying,” said the relative of one of the detained Bolivians.

Only on Wednesday the 3rd, both a delegation from the Catalan government and the Spanish police, Bolivian authorities and representatives of MSC Cruises reached an agreement on the case.

During the conversation, the representatives agreed that MSC should provide an adequate space so that those affected can carry out the immigration procedures through emergency, supplies, food and healthcare if necessary. For this reason, the company mobilized a second ship that was in Livorno, Italy, to be used by the group while the negotiations last.

The MSC Armonía, meanwhile, continued its journey this Thursday the 4th to the French port of Corsica with the rest of the passengers it had on board.

The Spanish authorities, for their part, They assured that they will listen to the 69 Bolivians “case by case” and, depending on each circumstance, their future will be decided. according to the legislation, one of the most probable options is deportation.

In the event that someone has to be repatriated, MSC Cruises would be responsible for carrying it out, sources close to Efe explained.

