If you need to replace your smart TV with a completely new model, you are in the right place: today, in fact, Amazon Italia offers you the 65-inch diagonal Hisense QLED 4K TV (model 65E77NQ) on offer at historic low with an excellent 16% discountallowing you to save over 130 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, that’s enough click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.

The 65-inch diagonal Hisense QLED 4K TV is available on offer on Amazon for only 699 euroscompared to the 829 euros recommended price by the manufacturing company. TV is sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.