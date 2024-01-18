Genoa – It was presented this morning in the Sala Trasparenza of the Liguria Region the 61st Laigueglia Trophy which will take place on Wednesday 28 February. The organizers' dream is to have Tadej Pogacar at the start but even without the Slovenian it promises to be a spectacular and high-level race. The race will be broadcast live on Rai.

Among those present in the Region, a big name in the history of cycling, Gianni Bugno, two-time world champion, accompanied by former teammates Alberto Volpi and Mario Scirea: “I did the pre-season training camps with Atala in Laigueglia, I never won it and I was sorry but it's a beautiful race, with a challenging route and a mixed final: a runner in good condition will prevail.”

Cordiano Dagnoni, president of Federicclismo underlines that “it is a race that will also give the first indications to our coach Bennati in the year of the Olympics even if there are a few months left. My father was director of this race for many years with Silvano Parodi, I have always followed it with affection. This was the first race not only for Italy but for all the champions, from Anquetil to Merckx, Adorni and Gimondi. A race with a great history that renews itself every year”.

Marco Selleri, director of ExtraGiro, the company that organizes the Laigueglia, addresses the technical aspect: “The route is identical to last year, the only difference is that the finish line will be located 500 meters further on, in the center of Laigueglia, for a total of 202 kilometres. The race will come to life on Testico, 78 kilometers from the finish line and then 44 kilometers from the finish line we will be in Laigueglia and we will climb Colla Micheri for the first time. We have 25 teams, 175 participants, the maximum number for this category of competitions. The dream is to have Tadej Pogacar in the running, among the Italians Rota and Covi are expected to be close to success in recent years. And for the first time there will be a Japanese team”

Giorgio Manfredi, mayor Laigueglia remembers: “It is an event born in 1964 thanks to a group of visionaries who imagined being able to use what was happening in Laigueglia with the teams preparing for the season in a beautiful race leading up to Milan-Sanremo. With globalization, preparation no longer exists on the Ligurian Riviera but the Trophy has always continued.”

Simona Ferro, Councilor for Sport of the Liguria Region presents the Trophy as follows: “The Laigueglia is an important event, the first of the season in Italy with 25 teams and athletes from all over the world. A story that began in 1964, 60 years ago, with the victory of Guido Neri from Romagna. The synergy between sport and tourism is important, There will be athletes but also many enthusiasts who increase seasonally adjusted tourism, we are thrilled to be the promoter of the race this year too. And also in 2024 there will be the Challenge Liguria up for grabs which will reward those who achieve the best placings between Laigueglia and the Giro dell'Appennino”.