The municipalities with the most citizens called to the polls today are Murcia (342,704 voters), Cartagena (160,825), Lorca (66,966), Molina (53,833) and Alcantarilla (31,497).

Image: J. Carrión / AGM

Although it has been difficult to locate the members of the polling stations in some parts of the Region, the government delegate, Francisco Jiménez, said last Thursday that everything is under control and clarified that if one of the three members is missing somewhere and there are no substitutes at hand, the first voter who comes to cast their vote will replace him, as contemplated in the Organic Law of Electoral Regime.