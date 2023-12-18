Let me go back to the early days of Pop Diary. Radio 3's evening news It welcomed a new group almost every day. Or one should say brand new: they arrived with a demo under their arm or, in the best of cases, with a brand new album. In the ensuing interview there was always an awkward moment. You asked how we should define their music and most swore that it was unclassifiable, that it didn't resemble anything. And you put on a poker face when it was obvious that they were listening intensively to the Ramones, Leño, Kraftwerk or The Police.

Hey, it's not mean: maybe they really believed in its uniqueness. But the announcer, the journalist in general, felt obliged to label them as a punk, techno, rock or funk band, to organize the program and synthesize its essential militancy. They did the same in magazines, fanzines, stores or in the record companies themselves. In this way, the happy label helped them reach their potential audience. Then, once established, they could evolve towards a more personal expression, as happened with Radio Futura or Gabinete Caligari.

I speak naturally of times of scarcity and uncertainty, when music could foster a rapprochement with a group identity. It was not categorized by vice: it sought to facilitate connections. It was tribalism but it helped both listeners and artists. Today, you know, we depend on the companies of streaming, which guide us through their algorithms. Work of machines, but with contributions from humans. In this area of ​​mysteries operated Glenn McDonald.

Glenn McDonald, a fucking legend! Spotify's data analyst is a master of musical taxonomy: he has identified more than 6,000 genres present on the platform. I must point out that not all of them are pop: they include hundreds of folkloric categories (yes, there is the Aragonese jota) and many others of what, for lack of a better name, we include as classical music or cultured music, including religious songs and various avant-garde songs. It is also worth knowing that McDonald values ​​geographical origin: two dozen varieties of ska appear, although it is difficult for me to imagine substantial differences between Chilean ska and Indonesian ska.

Contrary to what we could imagine, McDonald did not intend to lock the listener into one or a few genres. By detecting listening patterns on a (nearly) global scale, he located new communities and facilitated them with playlists openness to other sounds, without snobbish prejudices or false senses of ownership. It guaranteed the dissemination of fresh hybrids by designating them, generally collecting names used by the musicians themselves or by pens in search of the next big thing. It ensured the survival of historical genres by merging or renaming them, assuming that they are as fluid as our own listening habits.

A tiny fragment of Glenn McDonald's map of musical genres.

Glenn McDonald's maps became so popular that they generated clothing and other objects of merchandising. You may even have revealed too much information on your particular page, everynoise.com. At the beginning of December, Spotify decided to cut costs by laying off 17% of the workforce, about 1,600 workers; among them was Glenn McDonald. General astonishment. The company thus dispensed with a true musician, someone who believed that Spotify, apart from providing a service, could also be a positive force. It's a (bad) sign of the times.

