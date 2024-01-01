Since this Monday, January 1, the Community of Madrid maintains the 60% reduction in the price of monthly public transport passes and 50% in the case of multi-trip tickets, a measure that will last throughout 2024. With this decision, extends a measure that has been in force since February 1, 2023 and nearly seven million Madrid users will continue to benefit from this discount, which represents a saving of 30 million euros per month for all citizens who use transport public.

After days of uncertainty and tug-of-war with the central government, in the last regional Government Council of the year, the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso showed its willingness to maintain the 50% public transport bonuses demanded by the central government. which in the Community of Madrid rises 60%, by increasing the regional contribution to 30%.

The central government has extended the free Cercanías and Media Distancia trains for regular users for the entire year 2024, as well as 50% discounts on regional transportation. This means that the autonomous communities will be obliged to contribute 20% of the 50% discount so that the State can transfer the funds to subsidize the 30% discount, all of which is intended for multi-trip passes and tickets.

Thus, in Madrid, the 30-day Youth pass will continue to cost 8 euros; Normal A, 21.80; that of zone B1, 25.40; that of B2, 28.80 and that of zones B3-C1/C2, 32.80 euros. As for the tickets for 10 Metro, Light Metro and Municipal Transport Company (EMT) trips, they remain at 6.10 euros, after applying a 50% reduction, as long as they are used within zone A. The price The single trip will continue at 1.5 up to 5 stations and 2 euros if there are more. On EMT buses, the price of a single trip remains at 1.5 euros and the express ticket to the airport remains at 5 euros.

The Ministry of Transport, headed by Jorge Rodrigo, has recalled that people over 65 years of age and the 64,300 children between 4 and 6 years old, who use the children's TTP, will continue to use this public service for free. In addition, there are additional discounts for large families in the general category, which have a 20% discount, and for those in the special category, for which 50% will be deducted; In the case of people with a disability equal to or greater than 65%, the added reduction is 20%.

For their part, blue card users will continue to pay only 4.3 euros per month. This title is aimed at citizens registered in the capital who meet certain age or disability characteristics and income limits.

What does go up are taxi fares. The Madrid City Council has updated them on January 1, 2024 and, among other changes, rate 4, between the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport and the interior of the M-30, which had not undergone changes since its approval in 2014, goes from 30 to 33 euros.

Rate 3, applicable to services leaving Barajas and heading to the area outside the M-30, will apply to trips of up to 9 kilometers and continues to be 20 euros. Once this distance is exceeded, the taximeter will continue counting in the corresponding rate, having its corresponding reflection in the rate module. The minimum airport distance will not apply to previously contracted services.

For its part, rate 1 goes from 23.75 to 25 euros/hour, which represents an increase of 1.25 euros/hour with respect to the current rate, while rate 2 (night and weekend) remains unchanged. changes. Rate 7 sets a distance of 1.4 kilometers and, once this or equivalent initial time has been exceeded, the taximeter will continue counting in the corresponding rate, having its corresponding reflection in the rate module.

In relation to schedules, 1 will apply on weekdays from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., while 2 will apply every day from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rates 3, 4 and 7 will apply 24 hours a day, 365 days. The modification of rates represents a weighted increase of 2.11%, in line with the interannual CPI of the Transport of the Community of Madrid for September.

The proposal of these new rates is carried out after the meetings

maintained with representative associations of license holders

of autotaxi as the Professional Taxi Federation, the Trade Association

of Autotaxi and the Madrid Taxi Association.

