Barcelona is getting ready to return to activity on December 31, the date on which, after the FIFA World Cup break, they will have to face the Barcelona derby against Espanyol. The culés are currently positioned as leaders of La Liga and in the words of Xavi himself, there is real optimism in being able to win the local title, but they know that they will have to have a quality end to the season to achieve glory after years of drought .
Although, while Xavi and his squad focus on the ball, Laporta and his managerial entourage have their heads in assembling the squad for the following year. The club understands that they will have to reinforce the squad, either through purchases, transfers or free agency itself, however, there is the possibility that arrivals imply departures that reduce wage bills, so the culés are very clear that within the current squad, there are 6 players who will not be touched.
According to information from Sport, all the players on the squad are negotiable, starting this winter, with the exception of 6 names, two per position, the duo of short- and long-term central defenders, Koundé and Ronald Araujo, the pair of insiders who create team game, Pedri and Gavi and two pieces in attack, Ansu Fati in whom there is still blind faith that he will recover his best version with the ball and Robert Lewandowski, by far, the most decisive striker in the squad.
#untouchables #Barcelona
