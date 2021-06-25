Within soccer there are two sports: one, that of clubs; and the other, that of selections. In each international tournament, romanticism prevails: footballers put aside vacations, money, family, among other comforts, to represent their country. There is the purest essence: amateurism flourishes, at least in a small dose.
Many of those who made sacrifices obtained a well-deserved – and even a small – prize. Look at the list of mtop scorers of a national team that are still in force …
The Bug, in addition to being the top scorer of Portugal, beat Ali Daei with the penalty goal against France and became the player with the most scores (109) in the history of national teams.
Ibra is the top scorer62) of all time and the best player in the history of the Swedish National Team. At the age of 39, he returned to the national team although an injury deprived him of playing in Euro 2020. Living history.
With 59 targets, Edin is the top scorer in the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He is 35 years old and still in force: he continues to defend the mantle of his country and performs in Rome.
Fought, at 34, won the league title with Atlético Madrid and left for Brazil to play the 2020 Copa América with the Uruguay national team. There is a fundamental piece: he is, nothing less, the top scorer in Uruguayan history with 64 annotations.
The Bayern Munich forward is a legend in the Selection of Poland: It is a record in participations (122) and -obviously- goals (69). At 32 years old, it will be difficult for you to obtain a degree with your country.
The current Barcelona player registers 73 goals in 143 games: is the top scorer in the history of the Argentine National Team. Far from hanging up his boots, at 34 he is going for the first title with his country.
Leave a Reply