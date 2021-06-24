Photo From: France Football, Issue 1785, June 24, 1980

(Marian Masny and Claudio Gentile, June 21, 1980, UEFA European Championships, Italy 1-Czechoslovakia 1) @frankspicc @ 1888Letter pic.twitter.com/Xzqb0HxrVq – shahan petrossian (@ sp1873) June 20, 2020

They lost (1-1, 8-9 on penalties) in the match for third place against Czechoslovakia.

Flashback to Germany’s third EURO success back in 1996 in England … More joy in France 20 years later? # EURO2016 pic.twitter.com/Wm2e0aYVWT – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) April 29, 2016

On their way to the championship, they defeated Croatia in the quarterfinals (2-1), England in the semi-finals (1-1 and 6-5 on penalties) and the Czech Republic (1-2).

They left out Slovakia (3-0) in the round of 16 and Italy (1-1, 6-5 on penalties) in the quarter-finals, but succumbed (0-2) to the hosts in the semi-finals.

They left Switzerland out in the round of 16 (1-1 and 4-5 on penalties), but could not beat Portugal in the quarterfinals (1-1 and 3-5 on penalties).

They will face off in the round of 16 against Austria.

They will face off in the round of 16 against Germany.