Never has a team finished without conceding a goal in a European Championship, but there have been six of the 160 (3.75%) that have participated in the group stage. We review what they have been, with two new additions, repeating what happened in the last edition:
In the European Championship where they served as hosts, the Italian team did not fit in the group stage when they drew (0-0) with Spain and Belgium, in addition to defeating (1-0) against England in Group B.
They lost (1-1, 8-9 on penalties) in the match for third place against Czechoslovakia.
In England, the Teutons beat the Czech Republic (2-0) and Russia (0-3) before drawing (0-0) against Italy and leading Group C.
On their way to the championship, they defeated Croatia in the quarterfinals (2-1), England in the semi-finals (1-1 and 6-5 on penalties) and the Czech Republic (1-2).
In France, the Teutons repeated by beating Ukraine (2-0) and Northern Ireland (0-1), with a draw (0-0) interspersed against Poland.
They left out Slovakia (3-0) in the round of 16 and Italy (1-1, 6-5 on penalties) in the quarter-finals, but succumbed (0-2) to the hosts in the semi-finals.
In the same Group C, the Poles beat Northern Ireland (1-0) and Ukraine (0-1), with a draw (0-0) against Germany between the two games.
They left Switzerland out in the round of 16 (1-1 and 4-5 on penalties), but could not beat Portugal in the quarterfinals (1-1 and 3-5 on penalties).
In Group A we have seen Italy repeat on this list after beating Turkey (0-3), Switzerland (3-0) and Wales (1-0).
They will face off in the round of 16 against Austria.
In Group D England has achieved it by beating Croatia (1-0) and Czech Republic (0-1), with an interspersed draw (0-0) against Scotland.
They will face off in the round of 16 against Germany.
